AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38214
Location: Übersee
Posted: 13.01.2018 - 11:09 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Tiger's Bane / Flying Tigers - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Tiger's Bane / Flying Tigers - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Dust Digger - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 2012
Taran Im Abenteuerland - Update the game page - AmigaNG PPC-AmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), ECS, Pegasos-Sam460-AmigaPPC (MorphOS), OCS - 1990
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rycerze Mroku - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Artur Pietrzak (Mobby) - Update the artist page
Karol Wlodarczyk (Wlodarczyk, Caro) - Update the artist page
Mariusz Włodarczyk (Wlodarczyk, MDW) - Update the artist page
Rycerze Mroku - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Twilight Knights - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Face Attack / Trapped III: FratzenGeballer - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS, Graffiti, RTG
Zombie Massacre - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, RTG - 1998
SuperTed: The Search For Spot - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2014
Capital Punishment - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
ACSYS: Autonomous Cybernetic System - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD
Zerg - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
DeLuxe Galaga - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Argonaut - Update the developer page
Super Tennis Champs Women Character Disk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Tennis Champs - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Marblelous II - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1998
Virtual Karting II - Update the game page - AGA - 1998
Clou!, Der - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Maciej Marzec (Mok/Prestige^TKK, Mac/Katharsis) - Update the artist page
Pango / Pango Fun - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tiger's Bane / Flying Tigers - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Tiger's Bane / Flying Tigers - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Tiger's Bane / Flying Tigers - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Tiger's Bane / Flying Tigers - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Wendy McNally - Create one new artist page
Jim McNally - Create one new artist page
Tiger's Bane / Flying Tigers - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Philippe McNally - Create one new artist page
Michael McNally (Mike McNally) - Update the artist page
Longbow (LDA) - Update the publisher page
Longbow (LDA) - Update the developer page
Longbow (LDA) - Create one new publisher page
Longbow (LDA) - Create one new developer page
PacMan '96 - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaNG PPC-AmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Mike The Magic Dragon - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Mike The Magic Dragon - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Power Pack, The - 1991 - Update the game page
Return To Genesis / Clonworld 50 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Pete Lyon - Update the artist page
Return To Genesis / Clonworld 50 - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Powerdrome - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Powerdrome - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Powerdrome - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Powerdrome - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Obliterator - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Strip Poker II+ / Strip Poker II (Anco) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
