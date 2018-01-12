|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2558
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 12.01.2018 - 19:58 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: MUI Klassen MCC_NList Paket V0.123 erschienen
12.01.2018 MUI Klassen MCC_NList Paket V0.123 erschienen
Dies ist ein benutzerdefiniertes MUI-Klassenpaket und enthält geänderte Versionen für die Klassen List/Listtree/Listviews/Floattext/Bitmap/Balance.
Dieses Paket beinhaltet:
NList.mcc 20.142
NListview.mcc 19.97
NFloattext.mcc 19.78
NListviews.mcp 19.93
NListtree.mcc 18.49
NListtree.mcp 18.37
NBitmap.mcc 15.27
NBalance.mcc 15.23
Alle Versionen sind vom 12.01.2018.
