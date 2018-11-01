|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2558
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 12.01.2018 - 19:41 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: Grafx2 V2.5wip r01.11.2018 erschienen
|
|
|
12.01.2018 Grafx2 V2.5wip r01.11.2018 erschienen
Das Zeichenprogramm Grafx2 für Pixelgrafiken wurde von kas1e in der Version 2.5wip r01.11.2018 im OS4Depot bereit gestellt.
Wer Deluxe Paint oder Brilliance kennt, sollte sich direkt in Grafx2 zurecht finden, da sich das Layout nicht sonderlich unterscheidet.
Für die neuesten Nachrichten und Fehler behobene-Versionen besuche die Startseite von GrafX2
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum