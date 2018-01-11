|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2554
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
Posted: 12.01.2018 - 18:49 Post subject: AmigaOS 3: JumpingAround V1.3 Demo erschienen
11.01.2018 JumpingAround V1.3 Demo erschienen
Stefano Maria Regattin hat hier eine neue Demoversion von seinem JumpNRun Spiel JumpingAround veröffentlicht.
Dieses Spiel wurde mit Blitz Basic 2.1 entwickelt und auf einem Amiga 1200 getestet.
Stefano will bei 1000 Downloads den Quellcode veröffentlichen, der dann auch mit AmiBlitz2/3 weiter entwickelt werden kann.
Das Archiv kann im RAM auspackt werden und von dort aus gespielt werden.
