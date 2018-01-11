|
Author
Message
HelmutH
Posted: 11.01.2018 - 20:11 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: LibMaker V0.11 erschienen
11.01.2018 LibMaker V0.11 erschienen
Krashan (kas1e) hat eine neue Version seines GUI-basierenden Bibliotheksskeleton-Generator im OS4Depot bereit gestellt.
