HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2542
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
Posted: 10.01.2018 - 17:03 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: QT smTube V17.05.8595 erschienen
09.01.2018 QT smTube V17.05.8595 erschienen
smTube ist ein Programm zum Streamen von YouTube-Videos und/oder zum Herunterladen von Videos.
Änderung in dieser Version ist:
* YouTube darf kein HTTPS-Protokoll mehr verwenden.
In früheren Versionen wurde YT_DISCARD_HTTPS define verwendet. Es funktioniert nicht mehr.
=> mit dieser Version funktioniert SMTube nicht mehr mit Emotion (zumindest mit v1.1) aber es funktioniert mit dem letzten MickJT-MPlayer (getestet mit v1.0.1).
Vergesst deshalb nicht, eure ENVARC: SMTube.ini zu ändern.
Mehr Informationen findest du hier: https://forum.smplayer.info/viewtopic.php?f=14&t=9061
