09.01.2018 Gohufont V2.1 Bitmap-Schriftsatz veröffentlicht
Hugo Chargois hat im Aminet eine neue Version von seinem Gohufont Bitmap-Schriftsatz veröffentlicht.
Gohufont ist eine Monospace-Bitmap-Schrift in der Größe 11 und 14, die sich gut für Programmierung und Terminal Benutzung eignet.
Der Schriftsatz soll sehr gut lesbar sein und bietet sehr gut erkennbare Glyphen für alle Charaktere, einschließlich Zeichen und Symbole.