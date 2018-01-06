|
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2538
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 07.01.2018 - 19:25 Post subject: Amiga Hardware Database Aktualisierung
06.01.2018 AT8MEXP neue Erweiterung in der Amiga Hardware Database
Die Speichererweiterung AT8MEXP wurde in der Amiga Hardware Database neu aufgenommen.
Die Erweiterung ist für den A1000 und A500.
