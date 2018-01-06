|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38178
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 06.01.2018 - 14:50 Post subject: C64: Digital Talk 101 erschienen
Ho ho ho...
unsere Weihnachtsausgabe 101 der Digital Talk macht es diesmal spannend, da sie nicht wie sonst pünktlich zu Mitternacht, sondern ganz überraschend irgendwann im Laufe des Tages erscheinen soll - quasi als "Bescherung" zum heiligen Abend - und diese findet natürlich traditionell dann auch erst am Abend statt!
Das Warten hat jetzt aber ein Ende... hier ist sie nun - die neueste Ausgabe unseres Diskettenmagazins für euch wartende Leserschaft da draußen.
Viel Spaß beim Schmökern und frohe Weihnachten euch allen,
Trixter im Namen des gesamten Teams
http://www.amigafuture.de/downloads.php?view=detail&df_id=5241
http://nemesiz4ever.de/digitaltalk/Neues?id=22
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
