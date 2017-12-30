Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38178
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 06.01.2018 - 10:59


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Fears Amiga Joker 9/95     04.01.2018
Rally Championships Amiga Joker 9/95     04.01.2018
ranTrainer Amiga Joker 9/95     04.01.2018
Meister, Der Amiga Joker 9/95     04.01.2018
Simon the Sorcerer II: Der Löwe, der Zauberer & der Schrank Amiga Joker 9/95     04.01.2018
Erben der Erde: Die große Suche Amiga Joker 9/95     04.01.2018
Dreamweb Amiga Joker 9/95     04.01.2018
Wing Commander Amiga Joker 9/95     04.01.2018
Gloom Amiga Joker 10/95     04.01.2018
Approach Trainer Amiga Joker 10/95     04.01.2018
Syndicate Amiga Joker 10/95     04.01.2018
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe Amiga Joker 10/95     04.01.2018
Super Skidmarks Amiga Joker 10/95     04.01.2018
Benefactor Amiga Joker 10/95     04.01.2018
Amiga Spiele Disc 1/91     03.01.2018
Amiga Spiele Disc 2/91     03.01.2018
Automaten Markt 10/89     03.01.2018
Münzautomat 1/93     03.01.2018
Super Stardust Amiga Joker 1/95     03.01.2018
Top Gear 2 Amiga Joker 1/95     03.01.2018
Bubble And Squeak Amiga Joker 1/95     03.01.2018
Marvin's Marvellous Adventure Amiga Joker 1/95     03.01.2018
Clou!, Der: Profidisk Amiga Joker 1/95     03.01.2018
Akira Amiga Joker 4/95     03.01.2018
Erben der Erde: Die große Suche Amiga Joker 5/95     03.01.2018
UFO: Enemy Unknown Amiga Joker 5/95     03.01.2018
BloodNet: A Cyberpunk Gothic Amiga Joker 5/95     03.01.2018
ATR: All Terrain Racing Amiga Joker 5/95     03.01.2018
Action Cat Amiga Joker 5/95     03.01.2018
Dragonflight Amiga Joker 5/95     03.01.2018
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure Amiga Joker 1/95     03.01.2018
Artikel: Was können SX-1 & Communicator? Amiga Joker 11/94     02.01.2018
Artikel: Was macht eigentlich Bullfrog? Amiga Joker 11/94     02.01.2018
Superfrog Amiga Joker 11/94     02.01.2018
Top Gear 2 Amiga Joker 11/94     02.01.2018
X-It Amiga Joker 11/94     02.01.2018
Steel Business Amiga Joker 11/94     02.01.2018
Cannon Fodder 2 Amiga Joker 1/95     02.01.2018
Zeewolf Amiga Joker 1/95     02.01.2018
Center Court Tennis Amiga Joker 1/95     02.01.2018
Cross Check Amiga Joker 1/95     02.01.2018
Premier Manager 3 Amiga Joker 1/95     02.01.2018
Raiden Amiga Joker 1/95     02.01.2018
PGA European Tour Amiga Joker 1/95     02.01.2018
Kid Chaos Amiga Joker 1/95     02.01.2018
Jetstrike Amiga Joker 1/95     02.01.2018
Simon the Sorcerer Amiga Joker 10/94     01.01.2018
Chuck Rock 2: Son of Chuck Amiga Joker 10/94     01.01.2018
Hero Quest II: Legacy of Sorasil Amiga Joker 10/94     01.01.2018
Out to Lunch Amiga Joker 10/94     01.01.2018
Bump 'n' Burn Amiga Joker 10/94     01.01.2018
Arya Vaiv Amiga Joker 10/94     01.01.2018
Sternsiedler Amiga Joker 10/94     01.01.2018
Vital Light Amiga Joker 10/94     01.01.2018
Pinkie Amiga Joker 11/94     01.01.2018
Sensible World of Soccer Amiga Joker 11/94     01.01.2018
Theme Park Amiga Joker 11/94     01.01.2018
Kid Chaos Amiga Joker 11/94     01.01.2018
Crystal Dragon Amiga Joker 11/94     01.01.2018
Bubble And Squeak Amiga Joker 11/94     01.01.2018
Cannon Fodder Amiga Joker 11/94     01.01.2018
Universe Amiga Joker 11/94     01.01.2018
Industriegigant, Der PC Player 9/97     31.12.2017
Megapak 7 PC Player 9/97     31.12.2017
Duckman: Ente süß-sauer PC Player 10/97     31.12.2017
Space Bar, The PC Player 10/97     31.12.2017
Swing PC Player 10/97     31.12.2017
Atomic Bomberman PC Player 10/97     31.12.2017
Sonic 3D: Flickies Island PC Player 10/97     31.12.2017
iF-22: The F-22 Raptor Simulator PC Player 10/97     31.12.2017
Warlords III: Reign of Heroes PC Player 10/97     31.12.2017
Pazifik Admiral PC Player 10/97     31.12.2017
Entscheidung, Die: Ardennenoffensive 1944 PC Player 10/97     31.12.2017
Time Warriors PC Player 10/97     31.12.2017
Perfect Weapon PC Player 10/97     31.12.2017
Roland Garros Paris French Open Tennis 1997 PC Player 10/97     31.12.2017
Commodore Disc Nr. 56     30.12.2017
Digital Talk Nr. 101     30.12.2017
Retro Nr. 43     30.12.2017
Artikel: Supervision Video Games 11/92     30.12.2017
Block Buster Video Games 11/92     30.12.2017
Eagle Plan Video Games 11/92     30.12.2017
Pacboy & Mouse Video Games 11/92     30.12.2017
Crystball Video Games 11/92     30.12.2017
Linear Racing Video Games 11/92     30.12.2017
Carrier Video Games 11/92     30.12.2017
Hash Blocks Video Games 11/92     30.12.2017
P52 Sea Battle Video Games 11/92     30.12.2017
Sssnake Video Games 11/92     30.12.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
