WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
WHDLoad ist ein Shareware-Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
242 - [updated] - (Fairlight/Virtual Dreams) patch redone, keyboard problems fixed, patch works with 512k chip and 512k other mem now, source code included - Info - Image
Megademo - [improved] - (Deathstar) freezing problems fixed, graphics problems fixed, byte write to ADKCON fixed, copperlist problems fixed, more Bplcon0 color bit fixes, problems with scroller in greetings part (caused by a wrong blitter wait) fixed, end part adapted to replay tune correctly also on machines with slow chip ram access, ButtonWait support for loader part added - Info
Global Gladiators - [fixed] - (Virgin) fixed level 6 interrupt lockup on checkered screen - Info
Xenon 2 - [improved] - (Bitmap Brothers) splash window buttons added - Info
Impossible Mission 2 - [improved] - (Epyx) reduced fastmem requirements - Info
Archipelagos - [improved] - (Astral Software) imager adapted to save data for level 1 too - Info
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Quelle: WHDLoad
URL der Quelle: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
