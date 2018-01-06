|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38178
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 06.01.2018 - 10:59 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Strip Poker II+ / Strip Poker II (Anco) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Super OsWALD - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Super OsWALD - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Silverrock - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
OsWALD Of The Ice Floes - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
OsWALD Of The Ice Floes - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Centaur - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Tri-Star Adventurers - 1990 - Update the Game manual comments
Grail, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Prism Leisure - Update the publisher page
PC Hits (Prism Leisure) - Update the publisher page
Endurance (Prism Leisure) - Update the publisher page
Addictive (Prism Leisure) - Update the publisher page
16 Bit Pocket Power Collection, The (Prism Leisure) - Update the publisher page
Golden Classics (Prism Leisure) - Update the publisher page
Will Harvey's Zany Golf - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Will Harvey's Zany Golf - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Time Bandit - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Time Bandit - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Time Bandit - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Time Bandit - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Time Bandit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Time Bandit - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Timothy M. Purves - Update the artist page
Skate Tribe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Skate Tribe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Skate Tribe - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Skate Tribe - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Skate Tribe - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Skate Tribe - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bagitman - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bagitman - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bagitman - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Real Popeye, The / Popeye - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Real Popeye, The / Popeye - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Real Popeye, The / Popeye - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Aztec Challenge - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Aztec Challenge - Upload 22 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Aztec Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Frantic Freddie - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Frantic Freddie - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Frantic Freddie - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Video - Update the artist page
Dr. FX - Update the artist page
Bignonia - Update the developer page
Power Labyrint - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Power Labyrint - Upload 10 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Power Labyrint - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Power Labyrint - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Power Labyrint - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Power Labyrint - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum