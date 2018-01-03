AndreasM

Posted: 03.01.2018 - 08:54 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



MsMadLemon: Nostalgia Time Holiday Special with five Amiga & C64 games



It's the holiday season, why not have a Nostalgia Time special with five festive retro games, four Amiga and one Commodore 64.

In this video I play Fire & Ice Xmas edition, Father Christmas on the C64, Holiday Lemmings, Xmas Lemmings and All Terrain Racing Xmas on the Amiga.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5KFDNk5UFg





MsMadLemon: Retro Corner Setup 2017 Update - Part 2 (HDMI switcher unbox & test)



Today is a video tying up the loose ends of 2017. An unbox and test of a HDMI switcher. Also since it's my last video of 2017

There will be shoutouts and recommendations for Holiday Season watching and well wishing for 2018

Merry Xmas and a happy near year to all of you.

Thank you all very much for a great 2017!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3HZrQlOkk8





LemonTubeAmiga: 16 Colour Workbench 1.0-1.3 -- Was it possible??



In this video, I investigate whether the Amiga could have produced a 16 colour Workbench to rival Windows 1.0 and its 8 colour palette. Lets find out.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmtgIvASrrs





The Top 10 Retro Video Game Terms Youtubers Get Wrong! - by LemonAmiga.com



In this end-of-year special, we look at a number of retro video game terms which many people say differently. Its a video quiz, so dont be afraid to shout out aloud your answers, and see how many you got right!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Trikbj--xsg





Let's Play: Sam's Journey (C64) & Interview mit Chester Kollschen (Knights of Bytes)



Ein ausführliches Let's Play & Review zum neuen C64-Plattformspiel "Sam's Journey" von "Knights of Bytes" im Rahmen unserer Sendereihe "RetroVision - Plug & Play" mit PARALAX. Vor dem Gameplay gab es ein ausführliches Interview mit "Chester Kollschen" von "Knights of Bytes" sowie einige Zuschauerfragen aus unserer Grußbox. Bei Sam's Journey handelt es sich um ein extrem umfanreiches und sowohl technisch als auch spielerisch nahezu perfektes Jump 'n' Run welches es bis dato noch nie in dieser Form gegeben hat. Es wurde erstmals auf der Gamescom 2015 im Retrogaming-Bereich am RETURN- und Radio PARALAX-Stand vorgestellt und war über 2 Jahre in Entwicklung bis es schließlich kurz vor Heiligabend 2017 über "Protovision" angekündigt und wenige Stunden darauf veröffentlicht wurde. Dabei gibt es sowohl eine physikalsche Version auf Modul / Cartridge oder ganz auf 2 beidseitig bespielten Disketten als auch eine rein digitale Fassung für Emulatoren oder eigenständiges Zurückspielen auf Originaldisks. Optional können noch ein Poster, Audio CD oder beides als Bundle zusätzlich erworben werden.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBLWxGo_j9I





The Guru Meditation: Commodore Amiga Genlocks



Bill and Anthony dig out their collection of genlocks for the Commodore Amiga and demonstrate why the Amiga was a huge advancement in desktop video production.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__XLZxN_1eE

