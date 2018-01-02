|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38150
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 02.01.2018 - 15:33 Post subject: Amiga Podcast: Zusammenfassung 2017 und Pläne für 2018
Amiga Podcast schreibt:
Ein weiteres Amiga Jahr ist vergangen.
Was passiert ist ... und was nicht ...
Meine früheren Zusammenfassungen sind ursprünglich auf Polnisch geschrieben! Die übersetzte Version ist nicht perfekt!
All das ist nur mein Standpunkt. Ich konzentriere mich auf die (mögliche) Entwicklung des Amiga.
Ich achte nicht auf Nostalgie.
Daher sind die Schlussfolgerungen umstritten. Wahrscheinlich stimmen viele von Ihnen nicht mit ihnen überein.
http://www.amigapodcast.com/2017/12/summary-of-2017-and-plans-for-2018.html
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
