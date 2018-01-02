|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38150
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 02.01.2018 - 15:32 Post subject: ACube: Korrigierter UBOOT 1.3.1f Updater für Sam440ep
ACube: Korrigierter UBOOT 1.3.1f Updater für Sam440ep mini-itx jetzt verfügbar
Acube Systems schreibt:
Wir haben eine neue Version für Uboot 1.3.1f hochgeladen, die Fehler im Installationsprozess für einige Benutzer unseres Sam440ep mini-itx behebt.
Ihr könnt das fehlerbereinigte ISO hier herunterladen.
Beachtet bitte auch die ursprüngliche Meldung zu neuen Funktionen und Fehlerbehebungen.
Frohes neues Jahr von Acube Systems!
http://www.acube-systems.biz
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
