Neue Artikel auf Obligement



Folgende Artikel wurden auf der französischen Webpage des Amiga Magazines Obligement die letzten zwei Monate veröffentlicht.



- November/December 2017 news.

- Old articles from Tilt 109 to 117 : News: Next games from Team 17, Review of Whale's Voyage, Review of Genesia, Interview with Andy Blazdell, Report: European Computer Trade Show April 1993, News: Goal!, the worthy successor of Kick Off, Review of Sleepwalker, File: video games and epilepsy, Report: Consumer Electronics Show 1993 Winter, Review of Alien Breed Special Edition 1992, etc.

- Interview with Hugues Nouvel (AmigaOS 4 developper).

- Interview with Susumu Hirasawa (musician on Amiga).

- Interview with Ronald Pieket (Silkworm and SWIV developper).

- Hardware : Amiga 2000.

- File: Classic Reflections - Whatever happened to DCE?

- File: 10 years of Icaros Desktop.

- File: Why was DiskDoctor so spectacularly bad at its job?

- File: Amiga History (year 2003).

- Tutorial: Make the Workbench more beautiful.

- Programmation: AMOS (the conditions).

- Special quizz about AMOS.



http://obligement.free.fr

