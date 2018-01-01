Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Neue Artikel auf Obligement

 
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38145
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 01.01.2018 - 15:51    Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligement


Folgende Artikel wurden auf der französischen Webpage des Amiga Magazines Obligement die letzten zwei Monate veröffentlicht.

- November/December 2017 news.
- Old articles from Tilt 109 to 117 : News: Next games from Team 17, Review of Whale's Voyage, Review of Genesia, Interview with Andy Blazdell, Report: European Computer Trade Show April 1993, News: Goal!, the worthy successor of Kick Off, Review of Sleepwalker, File: video games and epilepsy, Report: Consumer Electronics Show 1993 Winter, Review of Alien Breed Special Edition 1992, etc.
- Interview with Hugues Nouvel (AmigaOS 4 developper).
- Interview with Susumu Hirasawa (musician on Amiga).
- Interview with Ronald Pieket (Silkworm and SWIV developper).
- Hardware : Amiga 2000.
- File: Classic Reflections - Whatever happened to DCE?
- File: 10 years of Icaros Desktop.
- File: Why was DiskDoctor so spectacularly bad at its job?
- File: Amiga History (year 2003).
- Tutorial: Make the Workbench more beautiful.
- Programmation: AMOS (the conditions).
- Special quizz about AMOS.

http://obligement.free.fr
____________________

News verfasst von: daff
News URL: http://obligement.free.fr/
News Quelle: David Brunet
URL der Quelle: http://obligement.free.fr/
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
