User
Username:
Password:
Remember me
I forgot my password
Don't have an account yet?
You can
register
for FREE
»
Home
»
Mag Member
»
News View
»
News Tell
»
News Setting
»
Everywhere
Amiga Future
»
Info
»
Content List
»
Article-Database
»
Merchandising
»
Shop
»
Downloads
Community
»
Forum
»
Gallery
»
Calendar
Knowledge
»
Amiga Software
»
Amiga Cheats
»
Amiga FAQ
»
Forum FAQ
»
Links
Service
»
Jobs
»
Webmaster
»
Advertising
»
Contact/Imprint
»
Datenschutz
Searching
Forum
ASD
Artikel
Heft-Index
FAQ
Gallery
Downloads
Links
Aminet
OS4 Depot
Amazon
Google
Advanced Search
Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:
Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana
Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
View previous topic
::
View next topic
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38127
Location: Übersee
Posted: 30.12.2017 - 09:16 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Super Chase H.Q.
Video Games 1/95 28.12.2017
MegaRace
Video Games 1/95 28.12.2017
Untouchables, The
Video Games 1/95 28.12.2017
Virtual Bart
Video Games 1/95 28.12.2017
Troy Aikman NFL Football
Video Games 1/95 28.12.2017
Super Ice Hockey
Video Games 1/95 28.12.2017
World Series Baseball (Sega)
Video Games 1/95 28.12.2017
Sink or Swim
Video Games 1/95 28.12.2017
Power Rangers
Video Games 1/95 28.12.2017
Carmageddon II: Carpocalypse Now
PC Player 5/99 28.12.2017
Grand Theft Auto: Mission Pack #1: London 1969
PC Player 5/99 28.12.2017
Carmageddon 64
Video Games 1/2000 28.12.2017
Hot Wheels: Turbo Racing
Video Games 1/2000 28.12.2017
WCW Mayhem
Video Games 1/2000 28.12.2017
Battle Chess
Amiga Joker 9/94 27.12.2017
Battletoads
Amiga Joker 9/94 27.12.2017
Wembley International Soccer
Amiga Joker 9/94 27.12.2017
Sabre Team
Amiga Joker 9/94 27.12.2017
Impossible Mission 2025: The Special Edition
Amiga Joker 9/94 27.12.2017
Lost Vikings, The
Amiga Joker 9/94 27.12.2017
Wembley International Soccer
Amiga Joker 9/94 27.12.2017
Empire Soccer '94
Amiga Joker 9/94 27.12.2017
Kick Off 3: European Challenge
Amiga Joker 9/94 27.12.2017
R.O.M. Gold Rings of Medusa
Amiga Joker 10/94 27.12.2017
Soccer Star World Cup Edition
Amiga Joker 10/94 27.12.2017
World Cup USA 94
Amiga Joker 10/94 27.12.2017
Kick Off 3: European Challenge
Amiga Joker 10/94 27.12.2017
Dark Seed
Amiga Joker 10/94 27.12.2017
Banshee
Amiga Joker 10/94 27.12.2017
Brian: The Lion
Amiga Joker 10/94 27.12.2017
Artikel: Hardcore-Gaming
Video Games 11/92 26.12.2017
Artikel: Street Fighter 2: Exlusive Infos zum Megahit
Video Games 11/92 26.12.2017
Banshee
Amiga Joker 9/94 26.12.2017
Tubular Worlds
Amiga Joker 9/94 26.12.2017
Poker Nights: Teresa Personally
Amiga Joker 9/94 26.12.2017
Valhalla: And the Lord of Infinity
Amiga Joker 9/94 26.12.2017
Incredible Crash Dummies, The (16-Bit)
Amiga Joker 9/94 26.12.2017
Battletoads
Amiga Joker 9/94 26.12.2017
Out to Lunch
Amiga Joker 9/94 26.12.2017
D-Day: The Beginning of the End
Amiga Joker 9/94 26.12.2017
Battle Field Creator
Amiga Joker 9/94 26.12.2017
Gunship 2000
Amiga Joker 9/94 26.12.2017
Ultimate Body Blows
Amiga Joker 9/94 26.12.2017
Myth: History in the Making
Amiga Joker 9/94 26.12.2017
James Pond 3: Operation Starfish
Amiga Joker 9/94 26.12.2017
Clou!, Der
Amiga Joker 9/94 26.12.2017
Heimdall 2: Into the Hall of Worlds
Amiga Joker 9/94 26.12.2017
Sierra Soccer: World Challenge Edition
Amiga Joker 7/94 25.12.2017
Heimdall 2: Into the Hall of Worlds
Amiga Joker 7/94 25.12.2017
Trainer, Der
Amiga Joker 7/94 25.12.2017
Spaceward Ho!
Amiga Joker 7/94 25.12.2017
Super Methane Bros
Amiga Joker 7/94 25.12.2017
Ryder Cup: Johnnie Walker
Amiga Joker 7/94 25.12.2017
Zool 2
Amiga Joker 7/94 25.12.2017
Striker
Amiga Joker 7/94 25.12.2017
Surf Ninjas
Amiga Joker 7/94 25.12.2017
Fury of the Furries
Amiga Joker 7/94 25.12.2017
Total Carnage
Amiga Joker 7/94 25.12.2017
Humans 1 & 2, The
Amiga Joker 7/94 25.12.2017
Beavers
Amiga Joker 7/94 25.12.2017
Brian: The Lion
Amiga Joker 7/94 25.12.2017
Omega
Amiga Joker 7/94 25.12.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 175
24.12.2017
Lotek64 Nr. 55
24.12.2017
Lotek64 Nr. 56
24.12.2017
Bedlam 2: Absolute Bedlam
PC Player 8/97 24.12.2017
Intruder, The
PC Player 8/97 24.12.2017
Tigershark
PC Player 8/97 24.12.2017
Battlesport
PC Player 8/97 24.12.2017
PGA Tour Pro
PC Player 8/97 24.12.2017
Riot
PC Player 8/97 24.12.2017
Wipeout 2097
PC Player 8/97 24.12.2017
GT Racing 97
PC Player 8/97 24.12.2017
Detektiv Bogey on a run
PC Player 8/97 24.12.2017
F-16 Fighting Falcon
PC Player 8/97 24.12.2017
Machine Hunter
PC Player 9/97 24.12.2017
Saban's Power Rangers Zeo Versus The Machine Empire
PC Player 9/97 24.12.2017
Lords of the Realm II: Siege Pack
PC Player 9/97 24.12.2017
Seafight
PC Player 9/97 24.12.2017
Operation Hurricane: Windstärke 12
PC Player 4/97 23.12.2017
Roberta Williams Anthology
PC Player 4/97 23.12.2017
Koala Lumpur: Reise ins Chaos
PC Player 5/97 23.12.2017
Scorcher
PC Player 5/97 23.12.2017
Slamscape
PC Player 5/97 23.12.2017
Ten Pin Alley
PC Player 5/97 23.12.2017
Egyptia
PC Player 5/97 23.12.2017
Flip Out!
PC Player 5/97 23.12.2017
Safecracker
PC Player 5/97 23.12.2017
Links: 5-Course Library Volume 1
PC Player 5/97 23.12.2017
Sim Golf
PC Player 5/97 23.12.2017
Sandwarriors: Der Kampf um den Thron der Sonne
PC Player 7/97 23.12.2017
Gigapack Vol. 1
PC Player 7/97 23.12.2017
Wipeout / Novastorm
PC Player 7/97 23.12.2017
Guts 'n' Garters in DNA Danger
PC Player 8/97 23.12.2017
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top
PDF
Display posts from previous:
All Posts
1 Day
7 Days
2 Weeks
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year
Oldest First
Newest First
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page
1
of
1
PDF
Jump to:
Select a forum
Amiga Future
----------------
News deutsch
News english
Internes
Kommentare
Amiga Future Member
Amiga & Kompatible Forum
----------------
Amiga und Kompatible Allgemein
Amiga und Kompatible Spiele
Amiga und Kompatible Hardware
Amiga Programmieren
Amiga Emulation
Amiga General Chat english
Andere Systeme
----------------
PC Allgemein
Andere Systeme
Sonstiges
----------------
Kleinanzeigen - Classifieds
OffTopic
APC&TCP
----------------
APC&TCP-News
APC&TCP-Support
AmiATLAS Support
CygnusEd Support
DigiBooster Support
Roadshow Support
You
cannot
post new topics in this forum
You
cannot
reply to topics in this forum
You
cannot
edit your posts in this forum
You
cannot
delete your posts in this forum
You
cannot
vote in polls in this forum
Powered by
phpBB
© 2001, 2002 phpBB Group
'AFclean' Theme by
Matthias Overloeper
, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold