Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38127
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 30.12.2017 - 09:16    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Super Chase H.Q. Video Games 1/95     28.12.2017
MegaRace Video Games 1/95     28.12.2017
Untouchables, The Video Games 1/95     28.12.2017
Virtual Bart Video Games 1/95     28.12.2017
Troy Aikman NFL Football Video Games 1/95     28.12.2017
Super Ice Hockey Video Games 1/95     28.12.2017
World Series Baseball (Sega) Video Games 1/95     28.12.2017
Sink or Swim Video Games 1/95     28.12.2017
Power Rangers Video Games 1/95     28.12.2017
Carmageddon II: Carpocalypse Now PC Player 5/99     28.12.2017
Grand Theft Auto: Mission Pack #1: London 1969 PC Player 5/99     28.12.2017
Carmageddon 64 Video Games 1/2000     28.12.2017
Hot Wheels: Turbo Racing Video Games 1/2000     28.12.2017
WCW Mayhem Video Games 1/2000     28.12.2017
Battle Chess Amiga Joker 9/94     27.12.2017
Battletoads Amiga Joker 9/94     27.12.2017
Wembley International Soccer Amiga Joker 9/94     27.12.2017
Sabre Team Amiga Joker 9/94     27.12.2017
Impossible Mission 2025: The Special Edition Amiga Joker 9/94     27.12.2017
Lost Vikings, The Amiga Joker 9/94     27.12.2017
Wembley International Soccer Amiga Joker 9/94     27.12.2017
Empire Soccer '94 Amiga Joker 9/94     27.12.2017
Kick Off 3: European Challenge Amiga Joker 9/94     27.12.2017
R.O.M. Gold Rings of Medusa Amiga Joker 10/94     27.12.2017
Soccer Star World Cup Edition Amiga Joker 10/94     27.12.2017
World Cup USA 94 Amiga Joker 10/94     27.12.2017
Kick Off 3: European Challenge Amiga Joker 10/94     27.12.2017
Dark Seed Amiga Joker 10/94     27.12.2017
Banshee Amiga Joker 10/94     27.12.2017
Brian: The Lion Amiga Joker 10/94     27.12.2017
Artikel: Hardcore-Gaming Video Games 11/92     26.12.2017
Artikel: Street Fighter 2: Exlusive Infos zum Megahit Video Games 11/92     26.12.2017
Banshee Amiga Joker 9/94     26.12.2017
Tubular Worlds Amiga Joker 9/94     26.12.2017
Poker Nights: Teresa Personally Amiga Joker 9/94     26.12.2017
Valhalla: And the Lord of Infinity Amiga Joker 9/94     26.12.2017
Incredible Crash Dummies, The (16-Bit) Amiga Joker 9/94     26.12.2017
Battletoads Amiga Joker 9/94     26.12.2017
Out to Lunch Amiga Joker 9/94     26.12.2017
D-Day: The Beginning of the End Amiga Joker 9/94     26.12.2017
Battle Field Creator Amiga Joker 9/94     26.12.2017
Gunship 2000 Amiga Joker 9/94     26.12.2017
Ultimate Body Blows Amiga Joker 9/94     26.12.2017
Myth: History in the Making Amiga Joker 9/94     26.12.2017
James Pond 3: Operation Starfish Amiga Joker 9/94     26.12.2017
Clou!, Der Amiga Joker 9/94     26.12.2017
Heimdall 2: Into the Hall of Worlds Amiga Joker 9/94     26.12.2017
Sierra Soccer: World Challenge Edition Amiga Joker 7/94     25.12.2017
Heimdall 2: Into the Hall of Worlds Amiga Joker 7/94     25.12.2017
Trainer, Der Amiga Joker 7/94     25.12.2017
Spaceward Ho! Amiga Joker 7/94     25.12.2017
Super Methane Bros Amiga Joker 7/94     25.12.2017
Ryder Cup: Johnnie Walker Amiga Joker 7/94     25.12.2017
Zool 2 Amiga Joker 7/94     25.12.2017
Striker Amiga Joker 7/94     25.12.2017
Surf Ninjas Amiga Joker 7/94     25.12.2017
Fury of the Furries Amiga Joker 7/94     25.12.2017
Total Carnage Amiga Joker 7/94     25.12.2017
Humans 1 & 2, The Amiga Joker 7/94     25.12.2017
Beavers Amiga Joker 7/94     25.12.2017
Brian: The Lion Amiga Joker 7/94     25.12.2017
Omega Amiga Joker 7/94     25.12.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 175     24.12.2017
Lotek64 Nr. 55     24.12.2017
Lotek64 Nr. 56     24.12.2017
Bedlam 2: Absolute Bedlam PC Player 8/97     24.12.2017
Intruder, The PC Player 8/97     24.12.2017
Tigershark PC Player 8/97     24.12.2017
Battlesport PC Player 8/97     24.12.2017
PGA Tour Pro PC Player 8/97     24.12.2017
Riot PC Player 8/97     24.12.2017
Wipeout 2097 PC Player 8/97     24.12.2017
GT Racing 97 PC Player 8/97     24.12.2017
Detektiv Bogey on a run PC Player 8/97     24.12.2017
F-16 Fighting Falcon PC Player 8/97     24.12.2017
Machine Hunter PC Player 9/97     24.12.2017
Saban's Power Rangers Zeo Versus The Machine Empire PC Player 9/97     24.12.2017
Lords of the Realm II: Siege Pack PC Player 9/97     24.12.2017
Seafight PC Player 9/97     24.12.2017
Operation Hurricane: Windstärke 12 PC Player 4/97     23.12.2017
Roberta Williams Anthology PC Player 4/97     23.12.2017
Koala Lumpur: Reise ins Chaos PC Player 5/97     23.12.2017
Scorcher PC Player 5/97     23.12.2017
Slamscape PC Player 5/97     23.12.2017
Ten Pin Alley PC Player 5/97     23.12.2017
Egyptia PC Player 5/97     23.12.2017
Flip Out! PC Player 5/97     23.12.2017
Safecracker PC Player 5/97     23.12.2017
Links: 5-Course Library Volume 1 PC Player 5/97     23.12.2017
Sim Golf PC Player 5/97     23.12.2017
Sandwarriors: Der Kampf um den Thron der Sonne PC Player 7/97     23.12.2017
Gigapack Vol. 1 PC Player 7/97     23.12.2017
Wipeout / Novastorm PC Player 7/97     23.12.2017
Guts 'n' Garters in DNA Danger PC Player 8/97     23.12.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
