Author
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38127
Location: Übersee
Posted: 30.12.2017 - 09:16 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Power Labyrint - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Power Labyrint - Upload 10 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Power Labyrint - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Power Labyrint - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Power Labyrint - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Power Labyrint - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Oliver & Company / Oliver & Compagnie - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Thunderhawk AH-73M - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Andrew Green (Andy Green) - Update the artist page
Labyrinth (Schatztruhe) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Labyrinth (Schatztruhe) - Upload 19 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Arcadia - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dynamite Düx - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Gamers' Delight 2 - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1995
Amiten - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Amiten - Update the publisher page
Dream Of Rowan, The - Update the game page - ECS - 2017
Dream Of Rowan, The - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS - 2017
Dream Of Rowan, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS - 2017
Amiten - Create one new publisher page
Hernán Beroldo (Hache) - Update the artist page
Alex Brown (alpine9000) - Update the artist page
Dream Of Rowan, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS - 2017
Johnny Acevedo (Amiten) - Update the artist page
Dream Of Rowan, The - Upload 64 Screenshot pictures - ECS - 2017
Dream Of Rowan, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS - 2017
Dream Of Rowan, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS - 2017
Dream Of Rowan, The - Create one new game page - ECS - 2017
Hernán Beroldo (Hache) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Johnny Acevedo (Amiten) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Amiten - Update the developer page
Amiten - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Soledad Cima Herrera - Create one new artist page
Ariel Cima Herrera - Create one new artist page
Yay Morales - Create one new artist page
Sebastian Abreu (Tacha) - Create one new artist page
Fernando Oliveira (Dr. Cake) - Update the artist page
Fernando Oliveira (Dr. Cake) - Create one new artist page
Hernán Beroldo (Hache) - Create one new artist page
Johnny Acevedo (Amiten) - Create one new artist page
Amiten - Create one new developer page
Dynamite Düx - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Dynamite Düx - Upload 6 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Femme Fatale Version 3.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Final Fight - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
Final Fight - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Olaf Longhair Goes East - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Dynamite Düx - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1989
Ultimate Pinball Quest, The - Upload 31 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ultimate Pinball Quest, The - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ultimate Pinball Quest, The - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ultimate Pinball Quest, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Femme Fatale - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Femme Fatale Version 2.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ween: The Prophecy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Upload 7 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Marblelous - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Marblelous - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
