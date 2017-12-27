|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2523
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 28.12.2017 - 18:08 Post subject: Gamescom 2018 Termin
27.12.2017 Gamescom 2018 in Köln
Schonmal was zum vormerken, auch wenns noch was hin ist.
Die Gamescom 2018 findet vom
21.08. - 25.08.18 für Fachpersonal statt.
Für alle anderen gehts los am
22.08. - 25.08.18.
