Author
Message
HelmutH
Posted: 28.12.2017 - 15:37 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: Pixman-1.library V53.3 veröffentlicht
24.12.2017 Pixman-1.library V53.3 veröffentlicht
Fredrik Wikstrom hat eine neue Version im OS4Depot bereit gestellt.
Pixman-1.library ist eine Low-Level-Pixelmanipulationsbibliothek, die von der Cairo-Grafikbibliothek verwendet wird.
Zur Homepage von Fredrik Wikstrom und weiteren von Ihm erstellten Programmen.
