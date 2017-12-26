|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2514
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 27.12.2017 - 15:34 Post subject: OS3 Gopher V2.10 veröffentlicht
|
|
|
26.12.2017 Gopher V2.10 veröffentlicht
Graham Walter hat im Aminet die Version 2.10 von Gopher veröffentlicht.
Gopher ist ein Client für AmiTCP.
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum