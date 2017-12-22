|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2514
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 27.12.2017 - 12:34 Post subject: Hollywood Bibliothek: HGUI V1.2 erschienen
27.12.2017 HGUI V1.2 erschienen
Fabio Falcucci hat am 22.12.2017 auf seiner Homepage die neue Version seiner mit Hollywood erstellten Bibliothek HGUI V1.2 bereit gestellt.
Die Bibliothek ist Donationware.
