Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2506
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 26.12.2017 - 13:56 Post subject: Retro 7-Bit: Softwareaktualisierung Wicher Turbokarten
25.12.2017 Retro 7-bit: Softwareaktualisierung für die Wicher Turbokarten
Am 12.12.2017 hat Retro 7-bit eine aktualisierte Software Version für die Wicher Turbokarten bereit gestellt.
Wicher Turbokarten => WicherInstaller v1.3
