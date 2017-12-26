|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38105
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 26.12.2017 - 10:25 Post subject: Radio Paralax: Sam's Journey Special
Anlässlich des zu Heiligabend erschienenden C64-Spiels "Sam's Journey" gibt es kurz vor Jahresabschluss am Freitag, den 29.12. ab 20:00 Uhr noch eine spontane Sondersendung zum lang erwarteten Jump 'n' Run, welches seit über 2 Jahren in Entwicklung war und technisch als auch spielerisch alles bisher erschienenden C64-Spiele in den Schatten stellt. Freut euch auf ein ausführliches Review mit Bildern der Retail-Version und dem offiziellen Soundtrack. Außerdem vergleichen wir das Spiel mit ein paar ähnlichen Vorgängern seiner Art.
Zum Videostream: http://www.radio-paralax.de/videostream.html
