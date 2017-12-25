|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38104
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 25.12.2017 - 09:16 Post subject: Amiga Future Facebook Seite hat 2.000 Likes
|
|
|
Wir haben es geschafft. Die Amiga Future Facebook-Seite hat die 2.000 Likes Grenze geschafft.
Durch die großartige Unterstüzung von Thomas findet ihr auf der Facebook-Seite immer aktuelle News rund um den Amiga.
Gefällt euch die Seite? Dann teilt die Seite und die Beiträge, ladet eure Amiga Freunde ein oder liked einfach die Beiträge die euch gefallen.
http://www.facebook.com/amigafuture.de
Wollt ihr Facebook nicht benutzen? Dann schaut doch einfach mal auf die Amiga Future Webpage, Twitter oder benutzt unsere Android App.
http://everywhere.amigafuture.de
http://www.amigafuture.de
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum