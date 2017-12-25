AndreasM

Posted: 25.12.2017 - 09:14 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



MsMadLemon: Vampire 600 V2 and Amiga 600 Unboxing, demonstration and chillout talk



In the spirit of the holiday season, I have quite a treat to unbox, So do get comfortable and enjoy! After unboxing, I explore it, demonstrate it and have a general chillout talk about it and the community.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxnyGPRgGqY





15 Lesser Known Amiga Vertical Shoot 'Em Ups! - by LemonAmiga.com



There are at least 100 Vertical Shoot 'Em Ups for the Commodore Amiga computer. Of these, the top 10 are all well known, the bottom 10 can be found on the Lemon Amiga database, and here are some you may not have even heard of before.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3j8ZioF6Oo





Lemon Top 20 Amiga Vertical Shoot 'Em Ups - by Lemon Amiga.com



Its Party time here at Lemon Amiga. To mark this festive period, I went though the archives to find the very best vertical shooters on the Amiga, according to the current game Ratings on the Lemon Amiga Database.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POkQPbfrYuk

