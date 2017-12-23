|
|Posted: 23.12.2017 - 19:07 Post subject: Amiga Ireland 3.0 - am 19. und 20. Jan. 2018
|
|
|
Trefft Gleichgesinnte Commodore und Amiga Fans und Menschen hinter Entwicklungen aus der Vergangenheit und Gegenwart.
Preise für die Gewinner unserer Gaming-Wettbewerbe, Spot-Preise, Ausstellungen, Workshops, Demo-Comp, Interviews und vor allem - viel Spaß und gute Laune.
Besucht http://www.amigausers.ie/media für Bilder und Videos.
Mehr Info: http://amigausers.ie/amiga-ireland-3-0-jan-19th-20th-2018/
