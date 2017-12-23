|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2503
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 23.12.2017 - 17:30 Post subject: OS4: Preferences V1.60 erschienen
23.12.2017 Preferences V1.60 erschienen
Marko K. Seppänen hat die neue Version 1.60 von Preferences heraus gebracht.
Hinzugekommen ist die
- Implementierung des AmiSphere-Symbol/Tooltyp (aus der Enhancer-Software-Sammlung).
- Implementierung des Updater Symbol/Tooltyp (aus der Enhancer-Software-Sammlung).
