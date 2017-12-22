|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2503
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 23.12.2017 - 17:18 Post subject: OS4: jpeg2000.datatype V53.2 veröffentlicht
22.12.2017 jpeg2000.datatype V53.2 veröffentlicht
Fredrik Wikstrom hat im OS4Deot eine neue Version von seiner jpeg2000.datatype veröffentlicht.
In der neuen Version 53.2 hat er diese Änderungen gemacht:
- Der Code speichert die Bibliotheksbasis erneut in cl_UserData. Anscheinend wird das für DisposeDTObject () benötigt, um die Bibliothek schließen zu können.
- Implementierte Schreibunterstützung.
- Alpha-Kanal-Unterstützung hinzugefügt.
