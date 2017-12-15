Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38083
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 23.12.2017 - 10:27    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

POD - Planet of Death PC Player 4/97     21.12.2017
Die Hard Trilogy PC Player 4/97     21.12.2017
L.A. Blaster PC Player 4/97     21.12.2017
Battlecruiser 3000 AD PC Player 4/97     21.12.2017
Sim Park PC Player 4/97     21.12.2017
Fallen Haven PC Player 4/97     21.12.2017
War Diary PC Player 4/97     21.12.2017
Microsoft Golf 3.0 PC Player 4/97     21.12.2017
FX Fighter Turbo PC Player 4/97     21.12.2017
Grid Run PC Player 4/97     21.12.2017
Amber: Reisen ins Jenseits PC Player 4/97     21.12.2017
Rave Shuttle: The Cosmic Challenge PC Player 4/97     21.12.2017
Banzai Bug PC Player 4/97     21.12.2017
Stars! PC Player 4/97     21.12.2017
Seek & Destroy PC Player 3/97     20.12.2017
Stadt der verlorenen Kinder, Die PC Player 3/97     20.12.2017
Drowned God: Conspiracy of the Ages PC Player 3/97     20.12.2017
Titanic: Adventure Out of Time PC Player 3/97     20.12.2017
Blue Ice PC Player 3/97     20.12.2017
Huygen's Disclosure PC Player 3/97     20.12.2017
Cluedo PC Player 3/97     20.12.2017
QIN: Tomb of the Middle Kingdom PC Player 3/97     20.12.2017
Crow, The: City of Angels PC Player 3/97     20.12.2017
Slam Tilt: The Pinball Game PC Player 3/97     20.12.2017
WWF in Your House: There goes the Neighborhood! PC Player 3/97     20.12.2017
S.P.Q.R.: The Empire's Darkest Hour PC Player 3/97     20.12.2017
G-Nome PC Player 4/97     20.12.2017
Sonic & Knuckles Collection PC Player 4/97     20.12.2017
Ecstatica II PC Player 4/97     20.12.2017
Amiga Power-Disc Nr. 7     17.12.2017
Amiga Power-Disc Nr. 8     17.12.2017
Eight Bit Magazine Nr. 1     17.12.2017
Eight Bit Magazine Nr. 2     17.12.2017
FREEZE64 Nr. 1     17.12.2017
FREEZE64 Nr. 2     17.12.2017
FREEZE64 Nr. 3     17.12.2017
FREEZE64 Nr. 4     17.12.2017
FREEZE64 Nr. 5     17.12.2017
FREEZE64 Nr. 6     17.12.2017
FREEZE64 Nr. 7     17.12.2017
FREEZE64 Nr. 8     17.12.2017
FREEZE64 Nr. 9     17.12.2017
FREEZE64 Nr. 10     17.12.2017
FREEZE64 Nr. 11     17.12.2017
FREEZE64 Nr. 12     17.12.2017
FREEZE64 Nr. 13     17.12.2017
FREEZE64 Nr. 14     17.12.2017
Age of Sail PC Player 3/97     16.12.2017
Caveland PC Player 3/97     16.12.2017
NBA Jam Extreme PC Player 3/97     16.12.2017
NBA Hangtime PC Player 3/97     16.12.2017
Have a N.I.C.E. Day PC Player 3/97     16.12.2017
Front Page Sports: Football Pro 97 PC Player 3/97     16.12.2017
Davis Cup Complete Tennis PC Player 3/97     16.12.2017
Bot Soccer PC Player 3/97     16.12.2017
Flying Corps PC Player 3/97     16.12.2017
Jane's Combat Simulations - AH-64D Longbow: Flash Point Korea PC Player 3/97     16.12.2017
Tom Clancy SSN PC Player 3/97     16.12.2017
EF2000 TFX: Tactcom PC Player 3/97     16.12.2017
A-10 Cuba! PC Player 3/97     16.12.2017
Obsidian PC Player 3/97     16.12.2017
Last Ninja 2: Back with a Vengeance Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Code-Name: Iceman Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Thunderstrike Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Labyrinth (Magic Soft) Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Pipe Rider Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Dynasty Wars Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
King's Quest IV: The Perils of Rosella Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Rastan Saga II Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Pipe Mania!! Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Burai Fighter Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Bravoman Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
