Post new topic: Neue HOL Uploads
Author
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38083
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 23.12.2017 - 10:27


Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Femme Fatale - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Femme Fatale Version 2.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Femme Fatale Version 3.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Upload 7 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Marblelous - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Marblelous - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Graphic Expressions - Update the publisher page
Game Set Match - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Game Set Match - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hoi Remix - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA - 1993
Hoi Remix - Upload 64 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1993
Hoi Remix - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1993
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
