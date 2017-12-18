|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38059
Location: Übersee
Posted: 18.12.2017 - 09:16 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
MsMadLemon: Nostalgia Time Marathon - #AmigaWeekend Special
This week's Nostalgia Time is going to be an Amiga Weekend Marathon. I play six games on the Commodore Amiga 1200 for the #AmigaWeekend competition. Also show a little of what others are up to. In this video I play Zool, Rodland, Pinball Dreams, Parasol Stars, Llamatron 2112 and Car vup,
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUihWlQqk5s
MsMadLemon: Retro Corner Setup Update
In this video I update the setup as a few things have changed since my last retro setup video and i've been asked a few questions about certain things too. So I'm deciding to share the changes i'm making.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gct9Ry4Ydqk
The Guru Meditation: Commodore Amiga Photo Retouching
Bill does photo retouching on 2 of his photographs using his Commodore Amiga 1200, Deluxe Paint V, ADPro 2.0, and ImageFX. This video is a condensed version of two of Bill's live Twitch streams. He wanted to share this content with followers of TheGuruMeditation who are not familiar with his Twitch streams. Enjoy!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlpdP-sSRz4
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
