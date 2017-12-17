|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38059
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 17.12.2017 - 09:08 Post subject: RetroPlay: Neue Videos online
|
|
|
Virtual Dimension schreibt:
RetroToday #06: Cybermove Preview
Sokoban meets Final Fantasy! In unserem neuen Amiga-Spiel "Cybermove" bewegt man sich als kleiner Roboter in einer Fantasy-Welt und muss dabei Kisten zum jeweilgen Level-Ausgang schieben. Das Spiel ist aktuell in der Entwicklung, die erste Episode soll im Herbst 2018 erscheinen. Hier geben wir Euch schonmal einen kleinen Einblick darauf, was Euch erwarten wird.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xX4JHq5FZlM
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum