Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38044
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 16.12.2017 - 10:59    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Last Ninja 2: Back with a Vengeance Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Code-Name: Iceman Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Thunderstrike Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Labyrinth (Magic Soft) Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Pipe Rider Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Dynasty Wars Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
King's Quest IV: The Perils of Rosella Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Rastan Saga II Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Pipe Mania!! Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Burai Fighter Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Bravoman Power Play 10/90     15.12.2017
Batman - The Movie Power Play 1/90     11.12.2017
Stadt der Löwen, Die Power Play 1/90     11.12.2017
Jack Nicklaus' Greatest 18 Holes of Major Championship Golf Power Play 1/90     11.12.2017
Fighting Soccer Power Play 1/90     11.12.2017
Iron Trackers Power Play 1/90     11.12.2017
Terry's Big Adventure Power Play 1/90     11.12.2017
Omni-Play Basketball Power Play 1/90     11.12.2017
Pinball 97 PC Player 2/97     11.12.2017
Soultrap PC Player 2/97     11.12.2017
Dig It! PC Player 2/97     11.12.2017
Ace Ventura PC Player 2/97     11.12.2017
XS: Shield Up, Fight Back PC Player 3/97     11.12.2017
Cavewars PC Player 3/97     11.12.2017
Magic the Gathering: Battlemage PC Player 3/97     11.12.2017
Flottenmanöver PC Player 3/97     11.12.2017
Star Trek - Borg: The Ultimate Interactive Movie PC Player 2/97     09.12.2017
Pink Panthers gefährliche Mission PC Player 2/97     09.12.2017
Clandestiny PC Player 2/97     09.12.2017
Noir: A Shadowy Thriller PC Player 2/97     09.12.2017
Versailles 1685 PC Player 2/97     09.12.2017
Secrets of the Luxor PC Player 2/97     09.12.2017
Lords of Tantrazz, The PC Player 2/97     09.12.2017
Grand Prix Manager 2 PC Player 2/97     09.12.2017
American Dream PC Player 2/97     09.12.2017
Power F1 PC Player 2/97     09.12.2017
Jetfighter III PC Player 2/97     09.12.2017
Jane's Combat Simulations - USNF'97: U.S. Navy Fighters PC Player 2/97     09.12.2017
Dragonheart: Fire & Steel PC Player 2/97     09.12.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
