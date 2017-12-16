|
WHDLoad ist ein Shareware-Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Flimbos Quest - [improved] - (System 3) blitter wait patches can be disabled with CUSTOM3, lots of nice icons by Irek added - Info
B.A.T. 2 - [improved] - (UBI-Soft) copperlist problem fixed, 68000 quitkey support, new install script (DIC used to create the disk images) - Info
Flimbos Quest - [improved] - (System 3) another version supported, high score load/save added, interrupts fixed, illegal copperlist entries fixed, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, more blitter waits added, out of bounds blit fixed, timing fixed, more trainer options added, end sequence fixed - Info
Read & Rhyme - [new] - (Unicorn Software) done by StingRay - Info
Kinderama - [new] - (Unicorn Software) done by StingRay - Info
Curiosity - [new] - (Pseudodos) done by Dr Cinicus - Info - Image
One to One Match - [new] - (Computer Sight) done by StingRay - Info
Decimal Dungeon - [new] - (Unicorn Software) done by StingRay - Info
Math Wizard - [new] - (Unicorn Software) done by StingRay - Info
Blastar - [improved] - (Core Design) writes to FMODE disabled, lots of Bplcon0 color bit fixes, blitter waits added, WHDLoad v17+ features used, problem with in-game keys feature fixed - Info
Enigma - [improved] - (Phenomena) blitter waits added, interrupts fixed, SMC fixed, wrong blit fixed, text writers fixed, 68000 quitkey support, source code included - Info - Image
Impossamole - [improved] - (Gremlin/Core Design) patch works on 68000 now, new RawDIC imager, real files used now, interrupts fixed, more trainer options added, blitter waits disabled on 68000, sound problems fixed, keyboard routine fixed, source code included - Info
