AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38044
Location: Übersee
Posted: 16.12.2017 - 10:59 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Duck Dodgers - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1995
Exit-13 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Exit-13 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Exit-13 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Super Pengo Twins - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Super Pengo Twins - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Lee Martin - Update the artist page
Duck Dodgers - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Duck Dodgers - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Femme Fatale Version 3.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Stomper - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Astrokid in the Battle of Planet Funk - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Astrokid in the Battle of Planet Funk - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Astrokid in the Battle of Planet Funk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Vampire's Empire - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Vampire's Empire - Upload 2 Conversion screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Super Bubble Remix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Failed Negotiations - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS - 1998
Failed Negotiations - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS - 1998
Failed Negotiations - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS - 1998
Buzzy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1998
Buzzy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1998
Buzzy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Super Bubble Remix - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1998
Super Bubble Remix - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1998
Sylvain Eydieux (SPH) - Update the artist page
Julien Riet (IX) - Update the artist page
Super Bubble Remix - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1998
Super Bubble Remix - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1998
Super Bubble Remix - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1998
Super Bubble Remix - Upload 48 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1998
Super Bubble Remix - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1998
Anonym - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Anonym - Update the developer page
Vampire's Empire - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Amiga Fans - Update the developer page
Szalter - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2013
Szalter - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2013
Szalter - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2013
Szalter - Upload 37 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2013
Czesław Mnich - Update the artist page
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
