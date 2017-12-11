|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38016
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 11.12.2017 - 08:50 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
|
|
|
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
Nostalgia Time Amiga - Agony
I play Agony by Psygnosis in Todays Nostalgia time subscriber request. This is a classic which I've seen but never played however hold nostalgic memories of Hernán Beroldo (Hache) who requested this game. I play this on a Commodore Amiga 1200 on WHDLoad.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qYtElnXKFY
MsMadLemon: Joystick Tester Project and Basic Electronics - Part 3
Here is the final part of joystick tester project series. I recomment starting from 'Part 1' (Links are below) As mentioned i'm also doubling this series up as a basic electronics and soldering tutorial for those of you who have been requesting it
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuSg3xU3Wzc
MsMadLemon: Chillout Time - Amiga Future Magazines Flickthrough (Issue 118 & 127)
It's Sunday once again and a time to chillout with magazines. Today we flick through Amiga Future Magazine both issue 118 and issue 127.
Issue 127 includes an article about Amiga on youtube, which features myself MsMadLemon,
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qT3Lh5cOzOw
RetroDemoScene: Ghostown - Richie on the Moon - Amiga 40K Intro (50 FPS)
Ghostown with a great little OCS 40k intro that was originally released at RetroKomp / LOAD ERROR 2017. This is Richie on the Moon (Final) ...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csOwec-tGik
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum