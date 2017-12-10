|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38014
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 10.12.2017 - 09:08 Post subject: RetroPlay: Neue Videos online
Virtual Dimension schreibt:
Virtuelle Welten #42: VR für alle Sinne
Virtuelle Realität endet nicht bei Augen und Ohren - wirklich erlebbar wird VR erst, wenn man sie greifen und fühlen kann. Wir reden über Ansätze, wie die Immersion weiter gesteigert werden kann und berichten von unseren Eindrücken dazu aus der Business Area der Gamescom.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcJgxrqCOGg
