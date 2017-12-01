User
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38011
Location: Übersee
Posted: 09.12.2017 - 10:05 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Destruction Derby 2
PC Player 1/97 06.12.2017
Death Rally
PC Player 2/97 06.12.2017
Tunnel B1
PC Player 2/97 06.12.2017
Panzer Dragoon
PC Player 2/97 06.12.2017
Street Racer
PC Player 2/97 06.12.2017
Rocket Jockey
PC Player 2/97 06.12.2017
Ravage D.C.X.
PC Player 2/97 06.12.2017
Nihilist
PC Player 2/97 06.12.2017
M.A.X.: Mechanized Assault & Exploration
PC Player 2/97 06.12.2017
Risiko (1997)
PC Player 2/97 06.12.2017
Steel Panthers II: Moderne Schlachten
PC Player 2/97 06.12.2017
Destiny
PC Player 2/97 06.12.2017
Phantasmagoria: Labor des Grauens
PC Player 2/97 06.12.2017
Santa Fe Mysteries: Sacred Ground
PC Player 2/97 06.12.2017
Cover: On-Court Tennis
05.12.2017
Artikel: M.A.M.E. Arcade-Emulator Teil 1
Video Games 4/98 05.12.2017
Artikel: Work in Progress: Lands of Lore
Amiga Games 6/93 05.12.2017
Artikel: Work in Progress: Ambermoon
Amiga Games 5/93 05.12.2017
Artikel: Work in Progress: Ocean
Amiga Games 5/93 05.12.2017
Interview: Susan Wilding von Ocean
Amiga Games 5/93 05.12.2017
Killing Time (PC)
Power Play 4/97 05.12.2017
Monster Truck Madness 64
Video Games 9/99 05.12.2017
Ray Crisis
Video Games 11/2000 05.12.2017
Street Fighter Collection
Video Games 7/98 05.12.2017
Universal Monsters
Amiga Games 5/93 05.12.2017
Bomberman Fantasy Race
Video Games 9/99 05.12.2017
Wooden Ships & Iron Men
PC Player 1/97 03.12.2017
Lords of the Realm II
PC Player 1/97 03.12.2017
Neo Hunter
PC Player 1/97 03.12.2017
Necrodome
PC Player 1/97 03.12.2017
Krazy Ivan
PC Player 1/97 03.12.2017
Amok
PC Player 1/97 03.12.2017
Hunter Hunted
PC Player 1/97 03.12.2017
Gex
PC Player 1/97 03.12.2017
Eraser Turnabout
PC Player 1/97 03.12.2017
Cyber Gladiators
PC Player 1/97 03.12.2017
NBA FullCourt Press Basketball
PC Player 1/97 03.12.2017
Madden NFL 97
PC Player 1/97 03.12.2017
Daytona USA
PC Player 1/97 03.12.2017
International Moto X
PC Player 1/97 03.12.2017
Bleifuss 2
PC Player 11/96 01.12.2017
MegaRace 2
PC Player 11/96 01.12.2017
Bubble Bobble also featuring Rainbow Islands
PC Player 11/96 01.12.2017
Fable
PC Player 11/96 01.12.2017
Megapak 6
PC Player 12/96 01.12.2017
Gold Games
PC Player 12/96 01.12.2017
Leisure Suit Larry: Yacht nach Liebe!
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
Realms of the Haunting
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
Fünfte Dimension, Die
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
Net: Zone
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
Down in the Dumps
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
Fragile Allegiance
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
Blood & Magic
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
Heroes of Might and Magic II
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
