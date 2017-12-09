|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38011
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 09.12.2017 - 10:05 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Vampire's Empire - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Vampire's Empire - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Vampire's Empire - Upload 2 Conversion screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Amiga Fans - Update the developer page
Szalter - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2013
Szalter - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2013
Szalter - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2013
Szalter - Upload 37 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2013
Czesław Mnich - Update the artist page
Shiftrix - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shiftrix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shiftrix - Upload 56 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Femme Fatale Version 3.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
William Crowther (Willie Crowther) - Update the Artist photo comments
William Crowther (Willie Crowther) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
William Crowther (Willie Crowther) - Update the artist page
Syndicate: American Revolt Mission Disk - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Vengeance Of Excalibur - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Humans, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Humans 2, The: Jurassic Levels / Human Race: The Jurassic Levels - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cannon Fodder - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Asterix: Operation Getafix / Asterix: Operation Hinkelstein / Astérix: Le Coup Du Menhir - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Asterix: Operation Getafix / Asterix: Operation Hinkelstein / Astérix: Le Coup Du Menhir - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Asterix: Operation Getafix / Asterix: Operation Hinkelstein / Astérix: Le Coup Du Menhir - Upload 6 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Battle Isle & Data Disk 1 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
BiFi: Snackzone - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Action Masters / NRJ La Compil'Action Vol. 3 - 1992 - Upload 5 Disk scan pictures
Action Masters / NRJ La Compil'Action Vol. 3 - 1992 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures
Asterix: Operation Getafix / Asterix: Operation Hinkelstein / Astérix: Le Coup Du Menhir - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Asterix: Operation Getafix / Asterix: Operation Hinkelstein / Astérix: Le Coup Du Menhir - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Alcatraz - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Alcatraz - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cannon Fodder - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Erben Der Erde: Die Grosse Suche / Inherit The Earth - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Erben Der Erde: Die Grosse Suche / Inherit The Earth - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Syndicate: American Revolt Mission Disk - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Sink Or Swim - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Sink Or Swim - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Penthouse Hot Numbers Deluxe - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA - 1994
Penthouse Hot Numbers Deluxe - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1994
No Greater Glory: The Civil War - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
No Greater Glory: The Civil War - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Humans 2, The: Jurassic Levels / Human Race: The Jurassic Levels - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Humans, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Donald's Alphabet Chase - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Donald's Alphabet Chase - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Battlehawks 1942 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Battlehawks 1942 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Battle Isle & Data Disk 1 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 1 - Air-Land-Sea - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Battle Isle - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Battle Isle & Data Disk 1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Battle Isle & Data Disk 1 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
George And The Repton-Clone - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1998
George And The Repton-Clone - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1998
George And The Repton-Clone - Update the game page - AGA - 1998
George And The Repton-Clone - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA - 1998
George And The Repton-Clone - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1998
George And The Repton-Clone - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1998
Harlequin - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum