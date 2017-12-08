|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37991
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 08.12.2017 - 09:17 Post subject: Classic Computing 2018 - Save the Date
Für das Jahr 2018 sollte sich jeder schon einmal den Termin für die Classic Computing notieren:
Datum: 21.09 bis 23.09.2018
Ort: Degmarn (Nähe Heilbronn / Neckarsulm)
Nachdem die CC 2017 als Gemeinschaftsveranstaltung mit dem Vintage Computing Festival Berlin auf eine möglichst große Öffentlichkeitswirkung ausgelegt war, wird die CC 2018 wieder ein "Treffen der Nerds" werden. Der Veranstaltungsort erlaubt viel Eigeninitiative und großen Freiraum bei der Gestaltung.
Details werden rechtzeitig bekanntgtegeben.
http://www.classic-computing.de/cc-2018-announce/
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
