Author
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37985
Location: Übersee
Posted: 06.12.2017 - 15:10 Post subject: AMIcast - Text Interview 11 - HunoPPC
Nouvel 'HunoPPC' Hugues - Spiele-Ports für Amiga!
Es hat lange gedauert, bis dieses großartige Interview veröffentlicht wurde, wofür ich mich entschuldigen muss.
Aber jetzt könnt Ihr das große Interview mit dem großartigen Mann lesen!
Interessante Spiele und mehr! Sichtweise von der Entwicklerseite! Viel Spaß!
http://www.amigapodcast.com/2017/12/amicast-text-interview-11-hunoppc-game.html
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
