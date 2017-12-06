|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37982
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 06.12.2017 - 09:09 Post subject: Games-Coffer: 4 Amiga Spiele, 3 Cheat Disks hinzugefügt
|
|
|
Auf Games-Coffer wurden wieder vier Amiga Spiele zum download gestellt:
Asokoban & SS Wars, Crave, Blockster und Mugsies Revenge.
Außerdem drei Cheat-Disketten:
Absolute Adventurer, Backdoor V2.81, und Cheats and Solves V3
http://www.gamescoffer.co.uk
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum