Posted: 05.12.2017 - 08:53 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Nostalgia Time Amiga - Catch 'em



Today Is a Nostalgia time subscriber request and the game is 'Catch 'em' which is a game I've known from when I was little from finding it on a CU Amiga coverdisk. 'Catch em' has been requested by Gadget UK 164.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWWDdFrJjAg





The Chiperia Project Issue #8 - Amiga Music Disk



7 Months on since the great issue #7, Chiperia #8 has finally landed. Turn it up as it's been worth the wait! ...

Released in November 2017...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJ-vxIT5jBo





CVG News und Veranstaltungen - NovDez 2017



Retro Veranstaltungskalender und Classic Videogames NEWS mit Sabrina und Apprentice



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lv8fZ3a5AZg





Joystick Tester Project and Basic Electronics - Part 2



MsMadLemon - The Second part of joystick tester project series. As mentioned i'm also doubling this series up as a basic electronics and soldering tutorial for those of you who have been requesting it.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GLDhOklsCM





Commodore Amiga CD1200 - Rare Amiga Prototype



The story of the super rare unreleased Commodore Amiga CD1200 CD-ROM Drive and its surprising rediscovery over 20 years later.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYq_F5-fAaw





DragonBox: First look at the upcoming Colecovision USB power plug



Got a Colecovision and your power supply is broken?

That's one of the most often reasons a Colecovision doesn't work.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MsVC-9bOyo4





Chillout Time - The Ultimate Retro Companion Vol 10 flickthrough



Let's have a chillout with a flick through of 'The Ultimate Retro Companion, Vol 10' a retro Bookazine (Magazine/Book) from the makers of Retro Gamer Magazine.

Last time I had a flickthrough of: 'The Ultimate Retro Collection' Which went through Movies that defined a generation, legendary toys and videogames, Classic TV Programmes and cartoons, iconic musicians and Albums. Everything from the 1980s.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PhEcVIOfwo

