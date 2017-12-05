Amiga Future Archive Vesalia
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37978
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 05.12.2017 - 08:53    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Nostalgia Time Amiga - Catch 'em

Today Is a Nostalgia time subscriber request and the game is 'Catch 'em' which is a game I've known from when I was little from finding it on a CU Amiga coverdisk. 'Catch em' has been requested by Gadget UK 164.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWWDdFrJjAg


The Chiperia Project Issue #8 - Amiga Music Disk

7 Months on since the great issue #7, Chiperia #8 has finally landed. Turn it up as it's been worth the wait! ...
Released in November 2017...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJ-vxIT5jBo


CVG News und Veranstaltungen - NovDez 2017

Retro Veranstaltungskalender und Classic Videogames NEWS mit Sabrina und Apprentice

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lv8fZ3a5AZg


Joystick Tester Project and Basic Electronics - Part 2

MsMadLemon - The Second part of joystick tester project series. As mentioned i'm also doubling this series up as a basic electronics and soldering tutorial for those of you who have been requesting it.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GLDhOklsCM


Commodore Amiga CD1200 - Rare Amiga Prototype

The story of the super rare unreleased Commodore Amiga CD1200 CD-ROM Drive and its surprising rediscovery over 20 years later.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYq_F5-fAaw


DragonBox: First look at the upcoming Colecovision USB power plug

Got a Colecovision and your power supply is broken?
That's one of the most often reasons a Colecovision doesn't work.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MsVC-9bOyo4


Chillout Time - The Ultimate Retro Companion Vol 10 flickthrough

Let's have a chillout with a flick through of 'The Ultimate Retro Companion, Vol 10' a retro Bookazine (Magazine/Book) from the makers of Retro Gamer Magazine.
Last time I had a flickthrough of: 'The Ultimate Retro Collection' Which went through Movies that defined a generation, legendary toys and videogames, Classic TV Programmes and cartoons, iconic musicians and Albums. Everything from the 1980s.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PhEcVIOfwo
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
