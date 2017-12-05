|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37978
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 05.12.2017 - 08:53 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
|
|
|
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
Nostalgia Time Amiga - Catch 'em
Today Is a Nostalgia time subscriber request and the game is 'Catch 'em' which is a game I've known from when I was little from finding it on a CU Amiga coverdisk. 'Catch em' has been requested by Gadget UK 164.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWWDdFrJjAg
The Chiperia Project Issue #8 - Amiga Music Disk
7 Months on since the great issue #7, Chiperia #8 has finally landed. Turn it up as it's been worth the wait! ...
Released in November 2017...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJ-vxIT5jBo
CVG News und Veranstaltungen - NovDez 2017
Retro Veranstaltungskalender und Classic Videogames NEWS mit Sabrina und Apprentice
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lv8fZ3a5AZg
Joystick Tester Project and Basic Electronics - Part 2
MsMadLemon - The Second part of joystick tester project series. As mentioned i'm also doubling this series up as a basic electronics and soldering tutorial for those of you who have been requesting it.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GLDhOklsCM
Commodore Amiga CD1200 - Rare Amiga Prototype
The story of the super rare unreleased Commodore Amiga CD1200 CD-ROM Drive and its surprising rediscovery over 20 years later.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYq_F5-fAaw
DragonBox: First look at the upcoming Colecovision USB power plug
Got a Colecovision and your power supply is broken?
That's one of the most often reasons a Colecovision doesn't work.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MsVC-9bOyo4
Chillout Time - The Ultimate Retro Companion Vol 10 flickthrough
Let's have a chillout with a flick through of 'The Ultimate Retro Companion, Vol 10' a retro Bookazine (Magazine/Book) from the makers of Retro Gamer Magazine.
Last time I had a flickthrough of: 'The Ultimate Retro Collection' Which went through Movies that defined a generation, legendary toys and videogames, Classic TV Programmes and cartoons, iconic musicians and Albums. Everything from the 1980s.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PhEcVIOfwo
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum