Posted: 04.12.2017 - 09:01 Post subject: Scene World: Podcast Episode #41 - David Fox
|
|
|
David Fox ist ein Spieleentwickler und Programmierer, der an einigen der einfallsreichsten Spiele von LucasArts arbeitete, sowie am neuen Thimbleweed Park. AJ und Jörg spricht mit ihm über seine Geschichte in der Spieleindustrie und seine Erfahrungen bei der Rückkehr zum Point-and-Click-Adventure-Genre.
https://sceneworld.org/blog/2017/12/02/davidfox/
