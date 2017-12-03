|
|Posted: 03.12.2017 - 14:54 Post subject: Amiga Future: 1.000 Follower auf Twitter
Wir haben wieder eine runde Zahl geschafft.
Inzwischen haben wir auf Twitter 1.000 Follower.
Mit unseren Titter-Account informieren wir die User immer überdie neuesten Meldungen rund um den Amiga.
Unser nächstes Ziel sind dann die 2.000 Likes für unsere Facebook-Seite und natürlich auch 2.000 Follower auf Twitter.
http://www.twitter.com/AmigaFuture
http://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
