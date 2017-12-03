Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Amiga Future

Amigos Amiga Podcast: Neue Videos online

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37964
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 03.12.2017 - 08:41    Post subject: Amigos Amiga Podcast: Neue Videos online

Amigos Amiga Podcast hat folgende Videos online gestellt:

Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast Episode 121 - Theme Park

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmJSBqKIKtY


Amigos: Everything Amiga Episode 2 Remastered - Superfrog

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0JDU-ZC_K8


Friday Free For All 11/24/17 Penguin-kuns Wars, Double Dragon, Shinobi, Outrun

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jbd9QNI4Oo


Amigos Plays Double Dragon II: The Revenge - Commodore Amiga

Welcome to another Amigos Plays! The street fighting continues as the Amigos pick up our weapons and head DOWNTOWN! Yes, it's DOUBLE DRAGON II: The Revenge!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCo3-lTS8KE


VidiAmiga(12) Image Capture Device for the Amiga

A demonstration of the VidiAmiga(12) and capturing images from a Sony DV camera. Tested 16 colour and HAM modes.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JibfddTfi7Q


Struggling Through StarTropics...Part 2

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmwqGnI6HJM


Amigos: Everything Amiga Episode 1 Remastered - Amiga 1000 and Hybris

As a thank you to all of our fans and supporters, the pre-video Amigos podcasts are being remastered to include gameplay, animation, and improved sound!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sYMjqBOGsuE


Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast Episode 122 - John Madden Football

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpkqpJl4PRM


John Madden American Football - Full Game

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUhoXbZfS6M



http://amigospodcast.com
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
