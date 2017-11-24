User
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37958
Location: Übersee
Posted: 02.12.2017 - 09:21 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Bleifuss 2
PC Player 11/96 01.12.2017
MegaRace 2
PC Player 11/96 01.12.2017
Bubble Bobble also featuring Rainbow Islands
PC Player 11/96 01.12.2017
Fable
PC Player 11/96 01.12.2017
Megapak 6
PC Player 12/96 01.12.2017
Gold Games
PC Player 12/96 01.12.2017
Leisure Suit Larry: Yacht nach Liebe!
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
Realms of the Haunting
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
Fünfte Dimension, Die
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
Net: Zone
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
Down in the Dumps
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
Fragile Allegiance
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
Blood & Magic
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
Heroes of Might and Magic II
PC Player 1/97 01.12.2017
Syndicate Wars
PC Player 10/96 29.11.2017
Lighthouse: Das dunkle Wesen
PC Player 10/96 29.11.2017
Crusader: No Regret
PC Player 10/96 29.11.2017
Speedrage
PC Player 10/96 29.11.2017
HIND: The Russian Combat Helicopter Simulation
PC Player 10/96 29.11.2017
Links LS: Legenden des Sports
PC Player 10/96 29.11.2017
Striker '96
PC Player 10/96 29.11.2017
Baphomets Fluch
PC Player 10/96 29.11.2017
Gene Machine
PC Player 10/96 29.11.2017
Pandora Akte, Die
PC Player 10/96 29.11.2017
Milo
PC Player 10/96 29.11.2017
Terror T.R.A.X.: Track of the Vampire
PC Player 10/96 29.11.2017
Absolute Pinball
PC Player 10/96 29.11.2017
Return to Zork
PC Player 10/96 29.11.2017
Master of Orion II: Battle at Antares
PC Player 11/96 29.11.2017
Deadlock: Planetary Conquest
PC Player 11/96 29.11.2017
Werbung: Kingsoft Katalog
28.11.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 174
28.11.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 42
28.11.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 43
28.11.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 62
28.11.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 65
28.11.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 38
28.11.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 40
28.11.2017
Ace of Aces
ASM 1/92 27.11.2017
Alien Storm
ASM 1/92 27.11.2017
Altered Space: A 3-D Alien Adventure
ASM 1/92 27.11.2017
Amazing Tater
ASM 1/92 27.11.2017
Amnios
ASM 1/92 27.11.2017
Baby Jo In ''Going Home''
ASM 1/92 27.11.2017
Bill Elliott's NASCAR Challenge
ASM 1/92 27.11.2017
Black Gold
ASM 1/92 27.11.2017
Blade Warrior
ASM 1/92 27.11.2017
Bug Bomber
ASM 1/92 27.11.2017
Builder Land
ASM 1/92 27.11.2017
Centerbase: Science-Fiction Simulation
ASM 1/92 27.11.2017
Champion Driver
ASM 1/92 27.11.2017
Vector Championship Run
ASM 1/92 27.11.2017
Daley Thompson's Olympischer Zehnkampf Decathlon
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Solid State Pinball: Loony Labyrinth
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Baku Baku
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Karma: Der Fluch der 12 Höhlen
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
ISIS
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Virtual Corporation
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Professor Tims verrückte Werkstatt
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Affäre Morlov, Die
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Close Combat
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Ray Bradbury's The Martian Chronicles Adventure Game
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Monty Python - Die Ritter der Kokosnuss
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Cyberjudas
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Greg Norman Ultimate Challenge Golf
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Quest for Glory Anthology
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
PDF
