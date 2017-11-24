Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37958
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 02.12.2017 - 09:21    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Bleifuss 2 PC Player 11/96     01.12.2017
MegaRace 2 PC Player 11/96     01.12.2017
Bubble Bobble also featuring Rainbow Islands PC Player 11/96     01.12.2017
Fable PC Player 11/96     01.12.2017
Megapak 6 PC Player 12/96     01.12.2017
Gold Games PC Player 12/96     01.12.2017
Leisure Suit Larry: Yacht nach Liebe! PC Player 1/97     01.12.2017
Realms of the Haunting PC Player 1/97     01.12.2017
Fünfte Dimension, Die PC Player 1/97     01.12.2017
Net: Zone PC Player 1/97     01.12.2017
Down in the Dumps PC Player 1/97     01.12.2017
Fragile Allegiance PC Player 1/97     01.12.2017
Blood & Magic PC Player 1/97     01.12.2017
Heroes of Might and Magic II PC Player 1/97     01.12.2017
Syndicate Wars PC Player 10/96     29.11.2017
Lighthouse: Das dunkle Wesen PC Player 10/96     29.11.2017
Crusader: No Regret PC Player 10/96     29.11.2017
Speedrage PC Player 10/96     29.11.2017
HIND: The Russian Combat Helicopter Simulation PC Player 10/96     29.11.2017
Links LS: Legenden des Sports PC Player 10/96     29.11.2017
Striker '96 PC Player 10/96     29.11.2017
Baphomets Fluch PC Player 10/96     29.11.2017
Gene Machine PC Player 10/96     29.11.2017
Pandora Akte, Die PC Player 10/96     29.11.2017
Milo PC Player 10/96     29.11.2017
Terror T.R.A.X.: Track of the Vampire PC Player 10/96     29.11.2017
Absolute Pinball PC Player 10/96     29.11.2017
Return to Zork PC Player 10/96     29.11.2017
Master of Orion II: Battle at Antares PC Player 11/96     29.11.2017
Deadlock: Planetary Conquest PC Player 11/96     29.11.2017
Werbung: Kingsoft Katalog     28.11.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 174     28.11.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 42     28.11.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 43     28.11.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 62     28.11.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 65     28.11.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 38     28.11.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 40     28.11.2017
Ace of Aces ASM 1/92     27.11.2017
Alien Storm ASM 1/92     27.11.2017
Altered Space: A 3-D Alien Adventure ASM 1/92     27.11.2017
Amazing Tater ASM 1/92     27.11.2017
Amnios ASM 1/92     27.11.2017
Baby Jo In ''Going Home'' ASM 1/92     27.11.2017
Bill Elliott's NASCAR Challenge ASM 1/92     27.11.2017
Black Gold ASM 1/92     27.11.2017
Blade Warrior ASM 1/92     27.11.2017
Bug Bomber ASM 1/92     27.11.2017
Builder Land ASM 1/92     27.11.2017
Centerbase: Science-Fiction Simulation ASM 1/92     27.11.2017
Champion Driver ASM 1/92     27.11.2017
Vector Championship Run ASM 1/92     27.11.2017
Daley Thompson's Olympischer Zehnkampf Decathlon PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Solid State Pinball: Loony Labyrinth PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Baku Baku PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Karma: Der Fluch der 12 Höhlen PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
ISIS PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Virtual Corporation PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Professor Tims verrückte Werkstatt PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Affäre Morlov, Die PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Close Combat PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Ray Bradbury's The Martian Chronicles Adventure Game PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Monty Python - Die Ritter der Kokosnuss PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Cyberjudas PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Greg Norman Ultimate Challenge Golf PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Quest for Glory Anthology PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
