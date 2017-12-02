|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37958
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 02.12.2017 - 09:21 Post subject: WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
|
|
|
WHDLoad ist ein Shareware-Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Hero Quest - [improved] - (Gremlin) blitter waits disabled on 68000, 68000 quitkey support, default quitkey changed to Del, copperlist bug fixed, byte write to volume register fix, sample player fixed, manual protection completely disabled, Bplcon0 color bit fix - Info
Prophecy - [improved] - The Viking Child - (Imagitec Design) RawDIC imager, other supported version works again, WHDLoad v17+ features used (config), new install script - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/VikingChild.html]Info
Grapevine 16 - [improved] - (LSD) support for another version added - Info - Image
Switchback - [improved] - (Rebels) support for the fixed/final version of the demo added - Info - Image
Scooby-Doo - [improved] - (Hi-Tec) RawDIC imager, WHDLoad v17+ features used, new install script - Info
Lords of the Rising Sun - [improved] - (Cinemaware) crash upon exit in PAL version fixed - Info - Image
Lords of the Rising Sun - [improved] - (Cinemaware) NTSC check removed, NTSC version now also works on PAL machines - Info - Image
Lords of the Rising Sun - [improved] - (Cinemaware) Herndon HLS protection removed in a clean way, slave code optimised - Info - Image
Pushover - [improved] - (Red Rat Software/Ocean) sample players fixed, manual included - Info
Dogfight - [updated] - (Microprose Ltd.) patch redone, manual protection completely disabled, input handler fixed, source code included - Info
IK+ - [improved] - (Archer MacLean) DMA wait in level 4 interrupt fixed, samples are now played properly on fast machines - Info
Sly Spy Secret Agent - [updated] - (Ocean) patch redone, access faults fixed, sample player fixed, high-score load/save added, trainer options added, crash after entering name fixed, 68000 quitkey support, timing fixed - Info
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Quelle: WHDLoad
URL der Quelle: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP