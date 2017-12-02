|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37958
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 02.12.2017 - 09:21 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Nibbler Super eXtra - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1997
Dr. Fruit - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Stres - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Stres - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Nibbler Super eXtra - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Stres - Upload 56 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Sneer: Raider Of The Lost Wok - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1995
Nibbler Super eXtra - Upload 132 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Nibbler Super eXtra - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Nibbler Super eXtra - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1997
Nibbler Super eXtra - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
M. Onat Cakit - Create one new artist page
Mehmet Ali Sahin - Create one new artist page
Backyard Brothers - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Backyard Brothers - Update the developer page
Tiger Road - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Falcon - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Gilman Louie (Chopstick) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Gilman Louie (Chopstick) - Update the artist page
James Taylor (Jim Taylor) - Update the artist page
Greg Charles - Create one new artist page
Adam Henderson - Create one new artist page
David Whiteside (Dave Whiteside) - Update the artist page
Pinball Magic - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum