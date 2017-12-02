Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37958
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 02.12.2017 - 09:21


Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Nibbler Super eXtra - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1997
Dr. Fruit - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Stres - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Stres - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Nibbler Super eXtra - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Stres - Upload 56 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Sneer: Raider Of The Lost Wok - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1995
Nibbler Super eXtra - Upload 132 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Nibbler Super eXtra - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Nibbler Super eXtra - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1997
Nibbler Super eXtra - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
M. Onat Cakit - Create one new artist page
Mehmet Ali Sahin - Create one new artist page
Backyard Brothers - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Backyard Brothers - Update the developer page
Tiger Road - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Falcon - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Gilman Louie (Chopstick) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Gilman Louie (Chopstick) - Update the artist page
James Taylor (Jim Taylor) - Update the artist page
Greg Charles - Create one new artist page
Adam Henderson - Create one new artist page
David Whiteside (Dave Whiteside) - Update the artist page
Pinball Magic - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
